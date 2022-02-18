Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Trading Down 15.8%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 490 ($6.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.
Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascential (AIAPF)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.