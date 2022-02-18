Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Financial Comparison

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arteris and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTC Solar $187.35 million 1.78 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

Arteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arteris and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78

Arteris currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 83.27%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 149.43%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Arteris.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Arteris on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

