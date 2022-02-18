Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $41.52.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $10,035,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.