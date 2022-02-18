ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%.
Shares of NYSE:ARR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 2,995,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $766.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.
Separately, Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.
