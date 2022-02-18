Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in January

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

