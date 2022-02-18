Arch Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $12.37 Per Share (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $12.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $12.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Arch Resources stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.25.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Arch Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arch Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

