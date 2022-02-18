ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.97. ArcBest reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

