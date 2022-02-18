Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 61,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

APGB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth $269,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at $1,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at $2,922,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.