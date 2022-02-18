Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,608,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 131,073 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.