Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of AGPPF opened at $128.10 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $155.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
