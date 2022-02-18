Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of AGPPF opened at $128.10 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $81.95 and a 1-year high of $155.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.