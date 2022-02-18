Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce $154.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $154.40 million. Anaplan reported sales of $122.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $584.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.90 million to $584.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $725.80 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $730.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

