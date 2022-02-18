Analyzing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50% Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46%

23.0% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Advent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 185.21 -$100.21 million N/A N/A

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microvast and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Microvast presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Advent Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 487.00%. Given Advent Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Microvast.

Volatility & Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Microvast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

