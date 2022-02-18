Analyzing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.13, meaning that its share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.25 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $414.03 million 7.76 -$1.32 billion ($2.66) -3.06

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Charlie’s and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 5 6 1 0 1.67

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $16.68, indicating a potential upside of 104.72%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% Canopy Growth -201.25% -24.66% -14.91%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

