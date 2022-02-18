Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE: BEP.UN):

2/7/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at R. F. Lafferty. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new C$39.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new C$39.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

1/26/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

1/24/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$53.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

1/7/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating.

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$43.51 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.40. The firm has a market cap of C$11.97 billion and a PE ratio of -43.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -122.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

