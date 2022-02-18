Analysts Set Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $659,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VALN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

