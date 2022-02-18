Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $143.80

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $5.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 162,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,491. Perficient has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

