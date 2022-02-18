Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $143.80

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.80.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $5.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 162,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,491. Perficient has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perficient (PRFT)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.