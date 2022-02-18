Analysts Set Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) PT at $340.66

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.71. 38,370,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,756,430. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $207.16 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

