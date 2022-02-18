Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,023.40

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,029.50 ($13.93).

HSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.34) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.04) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.13) to GBX 1,045 ($14.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.09) to GBX 1,027 ($13.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Hiscox stock traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.27) on Thursday, hitting GBX 942.80 ($12.76). The stock had a trading volume of 351,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 921.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 890.44. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.31.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

