Analysts Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GTBIF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 434,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,810. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

