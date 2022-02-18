Analysts Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $55.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GTBIF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 434,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,810. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.