Analysts Set Expectations for ContraFect Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ContraFect in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ContraFect in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth $229,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in ContraFect by 191.7% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 131,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ContraFect by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in ContraFect by 4.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,972,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

