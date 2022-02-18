Equities analysts expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

PYPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

PYPD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 18,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. PolyPid has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PolyPid by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

