Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPL stock traded down $24.51 on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,947,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,509 shares of company stock worth $8,524,082. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $5,837,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $12,368,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

