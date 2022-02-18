Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.69 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.78.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,767. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,405,000 after buying an additional 66,146 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,731,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.