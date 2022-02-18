American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

