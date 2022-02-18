American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Update

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,800 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 486,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.56. 247,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. American States Water has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American States Water by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in American States Water by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

