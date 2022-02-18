Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,000 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95.

IT stock traded down $11.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.50. The company had a trading volume of 535,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.18 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.