Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.36, but opened at $47.52. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 211 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.