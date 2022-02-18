Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.68-0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $710-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.08 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

