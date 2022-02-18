Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Rating Lowered to Sell at CLSA

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.22. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $28.60.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.