ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,749,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 1,334,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ALPEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

ALPKF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

