Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.670-$2.810 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

LNT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

