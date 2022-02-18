Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 22.8% in January

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 6,145,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,614. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

