AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

