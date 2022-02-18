Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.00. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

