ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,441. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,432,026.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 377,949 shares of company stock worth $8,014,172 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 96.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

