Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Hits $2.86 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $74,715.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,567.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.89 or 0.07113714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00288131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.96 or 0.00771441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013753 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00072906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00402115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00216495 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars.

