Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.55. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 35,735 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

