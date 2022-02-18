Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$ EPS.

NYSE ABT traded down $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,515. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

