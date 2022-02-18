$966.29 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report $966.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930.70 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Vail Resorts reported sales of $684.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTN traded down $9.17 on Friday, reaching $266.29. The company had a trading volume of 436,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $263.23 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.24 and its 200-day moving average is $317.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

