$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.
On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GXO Logistics.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
