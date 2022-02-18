$1.04 EPS Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.98. Paychex reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.35. 1,871,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,308. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12. Paychex has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

