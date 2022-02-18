-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humacyte.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUMA shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 139,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

