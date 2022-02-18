$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. PAE reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PAE.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58. PAE has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PAE by 272.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in PAE by 125.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,386,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 772,978 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PAE in the fourth quarter worth $7,225,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in PAE in the fourth quarter worth $4,098,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in PAE in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

