Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Zuora stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

