ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 937.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,896,350 shares of company stock worth $566,043,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.