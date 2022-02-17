ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $15,924,741.94 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $15,924,741.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $42,414,163.50.

On Friday, December 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $18,882,192.40.

On Monday, November 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $27,139,455.16.

On Friday, November 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $39,625,540.20.

Shares of ZI opened at $56.22 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 937.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

