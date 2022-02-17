Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.80.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $138.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $441.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

