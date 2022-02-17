Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $441.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $241.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.80.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

