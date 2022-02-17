Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.09-$5.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.325-$8.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.090-$5.190 EPS.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.07. 2,435,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,092. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 88.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

