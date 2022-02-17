ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore Buys 28,363 Shares of Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 28,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ZIVO stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.06. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.