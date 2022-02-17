ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore Buys 28,363 Shares of Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 28,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ZIVO stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.06. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.
ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.
